Looking for something different at the Clearfield County Fair this week besides the usual pizzas and funnel cakes? Those who like macaroni and cheese and are a fan of meats can look no further than J&M Mac & Meats, located across from the Midway near the track entrance (but before the grandstands).
Co-owners Julie Singer and Matt Eger sell a loaded mac and cheese bowl — their best seller — that has hot sausage, green peppers, onions and more, made to order. They also have buffalo chicken loaded bowls, pork belly sandwiches, bologna sandwiches and much more.
“We have something different than any other food trucks,” Eger said. “We enjoy coming to the fair and seeing new faces all the time and we appreciate the help that everyone has given us on Facebook.”
Eger said years ago he was a meat cutter and he processes all of the meats sold at the stand. Singer then makes her own homemade mac and cheese.
“We’re liking it and getting a big response from it,” Eger said. “Our food truck’s not fancy. But what we’re putting out that’s fancy is coming through the window. We don’t want a glorified truck. We want glorified food.”
Eger said the Pleasant Gap-based duo has been in business for three years now. They also attend the Centre County Grange Fair and a handful of other fairs nearby — with this year being the first at the Clearfield County Fair.
“I like it,” Eger said of the Clearfield County Fair.
Eger said he was told that the section he’s in can be a little slow at times as far as food sales, but he likes the challenge of the location.
“I’m not going to move and I don’t want them to move me,” Eger said. “I want the people to come from the busy area to come here because that means something.”
Eger — who has been doing this on the side apart from his landscaping business — said all of the vendors he’s seen at fairs are extremely hard-working and he didn’t realize how much time went into pulling off a food stand until he got started one himself.
Eger and Singer pride themselves on the quality of food they’re offering, with Eger saying although you may have to wait a little bit, the food being offered is extremely fresh.
“I want it to be the best,” Eger said. “I’m not putting $80,000 into our (food truck), we’re putting (the money) into our food.”
Eger gave a simple response when asked what he enjoys most about serving delicious food across the area.
“The people,” Eger said. “Same with Julie (Singer) — she loves the people. The Centre County Grange Fair is a big one for us. That’s where we’re from and people patronize us there. We’re getting a lot of people here that are doing the same. There’s a lot of nice people here ... We would like to thank all the people that have patronized us here in Clearfield. They’ve been great to us and we appreciate the Clearfield Fair for having us and giving us a shot.”