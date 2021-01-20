STATE COLLEGE – Since 1988, the Centre County Historical Society has annually recognized individuals and organizations for their outstanding work in preserving and interpreting Centre County history.
Historic preservation and advocacy projects from around the county will be featured on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 3:00 p.m. Join us to celebrate and learn about the amazing work and dedication of the 2020 award recipients. The presentation will last for about one hour and be held on the Zoom meeting platform.
Included among the award recipients of the 32nd annual John H. Zeigler Historic Preservation Awards is Rebecca Inlow of the Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg under the category “Support and Volunteerism.”
Inlow received the award for long-term and ongoing volunteerism with and advocacy of the Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg and for authoring “The Rowland Story: Beauty from Ashes” and donating the proceeds of the book sales to the theatre.
This program is free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated. The Awards Ceremony will be held virtually on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at 3 p.m. via Zoom with a limit of 100 registrants. The ceremony will be live streamed on YouTube and recorded for future viewing by C-NET.
For more information about this program or to how to submit a nomination, contact Mary Sorensen at 234-4779 or msorensen@centrefurnace.org.
Program registration link will be available beginning Jan. 22 at CentreHistory.org/preservationawards.