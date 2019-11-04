PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg’s historic Rowland Theatre — located at 127 N. Front St. — will host the first ever “Centre Film Festival” this Friday through Sunday, as filmmakers from around the country will showcase stories that are connected to the area.
Penn State Assistant Professor of Film and event organizer Pearl Gluck said she came to the area about five years ago to teach at Penn State University and has met excellent colleagues along the way. One of those colleagues happens to be Curt Chandler, who actually lives in Philipsburg and is “extremely dedicated ... to hands-on experiences for students.”
Gluck said she stepped into the Rowland Theatre a couple of years ago and liked what she saw.
“I realized right then and there that this place has an astounding history and it’s beautiful,” Gluck said. “I just knew that this is an amazing place that’s full of opportunity.”
Gluck then met with Rebecca Inlow and Kevin Conklin of the Rowland Theatre and the festival started to quickly come together from there.
“I started working with the PRC — the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation,” Gluck said. “And then Curt (Chandler), who happens to live in Philipsburg with his wife, he and I just kind of looked at each other we were like, ‘I guess we’re going to do this.’ It was all just falling into place and very quickly.”
In a span of three months, Gluck and others have arranged the festival that will take place starting at 5 p.m. Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the festival itself will last through Sunday evening.
“The vision is to spend a year or two at the Rowland and then to build out from the Rowland to its other sister cities that also kind of fit into this vision,” Gluck said.
On the docket are six award-winning feature films, one world premiere, eight award-winning short films and a showcase of new work by area high school students, live music, and master classes led by film and documentary professionals.
According to a press release, moviegoers can expect to see films ranging from roots music, to the fate of historic movie palaces, to hobo living, to the life of a Vietnam veteran who is overcoming the impact of war to enrich his own life and the lives of people around him.
Gluck said the festival is hosted by the Centre Film Workshop and is in partnership with the Rowland Theatre, the Central Intermediate Unit 10’s Galaxy program and the PRC. The Central Pennsylvania Convention and Visitors Bureau — which is now know as the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau — gave a $5,000 grant to the group in the summer and PSU’s Bellisario College of Communications and the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts also gave funding.
One of the big things about the festival is that local high school students are participating. Gluck said Renee McQuown of CIU 10 helped them get in contact with the schools and Gluck did a session at Clearfield, Philipsburg-Osceola and other high schools. Four students are participating this year, with Gluck stating more of an effort will be made next year for more participation. High school films will then be shown on Sunday.
“I think it’s going to be really cool to see how this plays out,” Gluck said.
Friday night’s ribbon-cutting ceremony will see guest speakers Gluck, Philipsburg Borough Mayor John Streno; Marie Harden, Dean of the Bellisario College of Communications; and Lesley Kistner, Public Affairs Director of the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau. There will also be plenty of other guests, including many of the filmmakers.
Master classes will be on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. for students that include storytelling, photography, music and dancing. Films will then be from 1:30 to 11 p.m.
“We’ve brought in all of these wonderful, talented people to Philipsburg and we want the kids to take advantage of that,” Gluck said. “Not just for adults to sit back and take advantage of the arts, it’s for kids to learn from the masters.”
The event is divided into eight blocks through the three days: A Century of Cinema, Out of Bounds, On the Road, Honoring Our Vets, From Generation to Generation, Out of This World, High School Shorts and Closing Ceremonies.
Sunday will start at noon with the Out of This World category and finish up with Closing Ceremonies starting at 5 p.m.
VIP passes for all three days, which includes a copy of The Rowland Story written by Inlow, costs $50. Opening night is $15, Saturday all day is $25 and the Saturday night film and concert is $15. Individual films cost $8 and student, senior and veteran discounts will be given.
A full list of the schedule for the film festival — as well as attending filmmakers and guests — are available at centrefilm.org.