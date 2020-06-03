Lawrence Township continues to have issues with illegal dumping at the compost site, reported Loadmaster Ron Woodling at Tuesday’s meeting of the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors.
“We have a compost site, not a refuse site,” Woodling said.
The township has a compost site on Mann Road where residents can drop off yard waste for composting and pick up compost for their yards and gardens.
Woodling said the compost site should only be used for grass, trees, branches, etc. not construction materials or garbage.
Police Chief Douglas Clark agreed.
“Yea it’s a mess,” Clark said. “I’ve seen cement blocks and everything else up there.”
Woodling said he is in the process of getting the site cleaned up and surveillance cameras will be installed to catch violators.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said he was at the compost site recently and someone started to unload some “pallet stuff” from a truck.
He told them this wasn’t a garbage dump and weren’t allowed to do that and had to load the pallets back into their truck, which they did and they left.
But later when he returned, there several pallets “of stuff” at the compost site and said they probably just went around the block and dumped it there after he left.
Ruffner said the township should look into putting an arc light at the compost site to discourage nighttime illegal dumping at the site.