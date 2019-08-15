SHILOH — The state Department of Transportation is continuing work to replace two bridges on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County.
The bridges span Shiloh Road (Route 1012), just east of mile marker 125 in Bradford Township. The bridges are being replaced in a half-width configuration.
Beginning Friday, Aug. 16, Shiloh Road (SR 1012) will again temporarily close to erect bridge beams as part of the bridge reconstruction. The Shiloh Road closure is currently expected to last through Saturday, Aug. 17. The official detour during this closure will use Shiloh Road (SR 1012), Bigler Cutoff Road (SR 2030), and Route 322. Drivers familiar with the area may choose alternate routes.
Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor for this $6 million project. All work is weather and schedule dependent. Work is expected to be complete by November, with the final overlay set for spring 2020.
Motorists should be alert for message boards and advance signing that notifies them of lane restrictions and the potential for slowed traffic. PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in all work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.
PennDOT encourages drivers to "Know before they go" and to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.
