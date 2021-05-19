Construction is scheduled to begin today on the storm sewer project in Hyde, Roadmaster Ron Woodling reported at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Lawrence Township Board of supervisors.
The township is installing a total of approximately 1,700 feet storm sewer pipe along Lawrence Avenue, Clarendon Avenue, Powell Avenue, Robison Avenue and Lawhead Avenue, Supervisor Randy Powell, chairman, said.
Woodling said the inlets are expected to be delivered on Wednesday and construction is expected to begin on Thursday morning.
The township placed notes on the doors of property owners who will be impacted by the construction, Woodling said.
The project includes the installation of four concrete catch basins on each street and the storm sewer system is being designed to make it easy for residents to tap their storm water systems into the new system to alleviate flooding problems in the area.
The project is expected to take about a month to complete.
Woodling said he has received several phone calls from residents asking when the project is starting.
In other business, supervisors voted to advertise for bids for tar and chipping on Williams Road and Willow Road.