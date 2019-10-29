Many people across the Southeast should plan for wet weather during their Halloween festivities, including folks in the Progressland region.
In the Clearfield area on Wednesday, expect rain overnight tonight with wind gusts up to 7 mph with a high of 64 degrees and a low of 55. Winds will pick up overnight. On Thursday, trick-or-treaters should expect more rain with wind gusts up to 44 mph and a high of 66 degrees and a low of 38. The rain is expected to clear by Friday and the winds will die down to 15 mph. Friday’s high will be 45 degrees and the low will be 27 degrees.
As if soaking rain, accumulating snow and bitterly cold air weren’t enough, strong winds will also whip a large swath of the nation as a potent storm system hits the United States at the end of October.
From late Wednesday through Friday gusty winds will spread and shift all the way from the central and southern Plains through the Northeast.
Regions from northern Illinois to eastern Kansas southward through Texas will be the first to experience the strong winds Wednesday, although these areas won’t experience the strongest gusts of the entire storm system.
Cities and surrounding suburbs from Chicago to Kansas City through Oklahoma City, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio will feel gusts of 30-40 mph from Wednesday into Wednesday night.
“Aside from tossing about some unsecured lawn items, such as Halloween decorations or trash bins, winds of this magnitude in the region are unlikely to cause much damage,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Rossio.
The combination of dangerous crosswinds for high-profile vehicles and precipitation will result in travel disruptions.
Winds will intensify Thursday into Friday across the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and Northeast as the center of the strengthening storm shifts from the lower Mississippi Valley into the eastern Great Lakes.
Peak wind gusts will increase to 45-55 mph across a large area from the Great Lakes and eastern Ohio Valley through the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. Even higher gusts are anticipated along the eastern shores of the Great Lakes, as well as along the Atlantic coast from Long Island into New England.
Unabated by the lake waters, some gusts along the coasts of the eastern Great Lakes, and perhaps Long Island and southern New England can reach hurricane force (74 mph or greater).
“Farther away from shorelines, friction caused by trees, buildings and varying terrain help to reduce the magnitude of the wind some,” Bill Deger, AccuWeather meteorologist, said. “The open waters of lakes or the ocean provide very little frictional resistance, allowing for stronger wind gusts to occur closer to the shore.”
These gusts will pose a significant threat to high-profile vehicles traveling through the region. Interstate 90, running very near to the Lake Erie shore, could prove particularly hazardous to high-profile vehicles. Some of the strongest wind gusts of the event may occur from around Cleveland up the Lake Erie shore to Buffalo, New York, as southwesterly to westerly winds funnel up the lake.
Long Island and the southern coast of New England through Cape Cod will also be at risk for some of the strongest wind gusts of the event. Southerly winds racing along across the Atlantic will blast coastal communities in this region.
Coastal flooding will also be significant problem, mainly along the eastern shores of the Great Lakes and along the Atlantic coast, especially at high tide. The worst coastal flooding will threaten the eastern ends of lakes Erie and Ontario, where an event called a seiche will occur.
“A seiche is when strong winds blowing largely parallel to a lake for an extending period cause water to ‘pile up’ at the end of the lake,” Rossio said.
Even away from immediate coastlines, wind gusts will be plenty strong enough to pose a threat. Downed trees and power lines can occur throughout the Great Lakes and Northeast.
This windstorm will also expand the regions where peak fall foliage viewing will come to an end. Most of the Great Lakes and northern mid-Atlantic into southern New England is still at high or peak color, according to the Foliage Network. The gusty winds late this week will rip many of the leaves from the trees in this zone.
Winds will gradually subside across the Great Lakes and Northeast later Friday.