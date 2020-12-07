The number of cases of COVID-19 continue to increase throughout the Progressland readership area.
Clearfield County recorded 49 new cases on Monday, preceded by 126 cases over the weekend, according to the state Department of Health.
The following communities in the region have recorded at least one case of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. The total number of cases in those communities is listed below.
The health department reports community cases by ZIP code. For example, Clearfield’s ZIP code is 16830, but DOH includes portions of Lawrence Township and other municipalities using the same 16830 ZIP code as Clearfield in its report.
The change in cases from a week ago today is also noted, if applicable.
DuBois added the most cases in a week, an increase of 166 cases since last Monday. Clearfield followed with 72 new cases, and Philipsburg was third highest with 60.
Community;Confirmed;Probable
ALLPORT;10 (+2);1-4 (0)
BECCARIA;1-4 (0);1-4 (0)
BRISBIN;5 (+1);0
BURNSIDE;1-4 (1-4);1-4 (1-4)
CLEARFIELD;270 (+72);41 (+6)
COALPORT;50 (+12);1-4
CURWENSVILLE;108 (+26);22 (+1)
DUBOIS;480 (+166);157 (+45)
FALLENTIMBER;23 (+3);7 (+1)
FLINTON;19 (+6);1-4 (0)
FRENCHVILLE;15 (+5);0
GLEN HOPE;1-4 (+1-4);0 (0)
GLEN RICHEY;1-4 (0);0
GRAMPIAN;43 (+13);14 (+2)
GRASSFLAT;12 (+4);0
HAWK RUN;13 (+7);1-4 (0)
HOUTZDALE;78 (+13);7 (-1)
IRVONA;23 (+3);0
KARTHAUS;67 (+15);1-4 (0)
LAJOSE;12 (0);1-4 (0)
LECONTES MILLS;1-4;0
LUTHERSBURG;7 (0);10 (+1)
MADERA;15 (+8);1-4 (0)
MAHAFFEY;35 (+2);9 (+1)
MORRISDALE;87 (+19);6 (+1)
MOSHANNON;14 (+5);1-4 (0)
MUNSON;11 (+2);1-4
NEW MILLPORT;7 (+1);0
OLANTA;15 (+3);6 (0)
OSCEOLA MILLS;46 (+8);10 (0)
PENFIELD;16 (+6);7 (+3)
PHILIPSBURG;282(+60);21 (+1)
POTTERSDALE;1-4 (0);0
RAMEY;8 (+8);0 (0)
ROCKTON;18 (+3);10 (+2)
SMITHMILL;1-4 (0);0
SNOW SHOE;44 (+13);0
TROUTVILLE;1-4;0
WALLACETON;6 (+2);1-4 (0)
WEST DECATUR;22 (+9);1-4
WESTOVER;17 (+3);5 (+1)
WINBURNE;1-4;1-4
WOODLAND;38 (+4);13 (1)