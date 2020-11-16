The number of cases of COVID-19 continue to increase rapidly throughout the region, state and nation.
On Sunday and Monday, Clearfield County recorded 63 new cases, according to the state Department of Health. Neighboring Centre County added 134 cases.
The following communities have recorded at least one case of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. The total number of cases in those communities is listed below.
COMMUNITY;CONFIRMED;PROBABLE
ALLPORT;1-4;1-4
BECCARIA;1-4;1-4
BRISBIN;1-4;0
CLEARFIELD;119;19
COALPORT;19;1-4
CURWENSVILLE;49;12
DUBOIS;217;55
FALLENTIMBER;13;1-4
FLINTON;8;1-4
FRENCHVILLE;1-4;0
GLEN RICHEY;1-4;0
GRASSFLAT;1-4;0
HAWK RUN;1-4;1-4
HOUTZDALE;38;6
IRVONA;10;0
KARTHAUS;13;1-4
LAJOSE;10;1-4
LUTHERSBURG;1-4;5
MADERA;1-4;1-4
MAHAFFEY;16;6
MORRISDALE;27;1-4
MOSHANNON;1-4;1-4
MUNSON;9;1-4
NEW MILLPORT;1-4;0
OLANTA;8;6
PENFIELD;1-4;1-4
PHILIPSBURG;86;5
ROCKTON;8;1-4
SMITHMILL;1-4;0
SNOW SHOE;11;0
WEST DECATUR;13;1-4
WESTOVER;8;1-4