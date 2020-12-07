HOUTZDALE — The Houtzdale-Ramey EMS annual ambulance cards for the year 2021 have been mailed to residents.
Residents who did not receive a mailing should call 378-8622 for a card, or stop at the ambulance building. Please wear a mask if stopping in person.
Membership covers all expenses not covered by primary medical insurance. The company also does third party billing.
The service has been covering Houtzdale, Brisbin, Ramey, Gulich Township, Woodward Township and other surrounding areas since 1984. We transport to one of five hospitals for emergencies.