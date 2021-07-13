HOUTZDALE — At its recent meeting, Houtzdale Borough Council voted to remove a large tree at Trella Memorial Park along Hannah Street to make room for a parking lot.
Councilman Zachary Bloom made the motion to accept a bid from a tree removal company to remove the tree. The motion was then seconded and approved.
Council initially wanted to re-advertise bids for the tree removal after only receiving two bids, but eventually decided to accept the lowest estimate to get the project started.
“I’m tired of screwing around about it. Let’s just do it,” Bloom said.
While the bid was accepted by council, a definite price has not been set. The initial bid was around $6,500, but included stump removal and disposal of the tree, which the borough will do on their own. This will decrease the overall cost of the removal and will be discussed with the tree remover to get obtain a new estimate.
If accepted by the tree remover, the borough will begin to remove the tree at the park, which has been a topic of discussion within the borough for some time. If the company that placed the bid backs out from the project, bids for the tree removal will be re-advertised.