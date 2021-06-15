HOUTZDALE — Highlights from Monday’s Houtzdale Borough meeting include:
- Council announced that it had filed paperwork to receive $78,000 in COVID-19 relief from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
- The state Department of Transportation has informed the borough that a bridge over Beaver Run needs repairs.
- Council accepted a solicitation permit for an individual to sell educational supplies in the borough until August.
- Payment for street sweeping in the borough was approved.
- Council applied for the Greenways Trails and Recreation Grant and could receive a total of $161,982 if accepted.
- A motion was approved to advertise bids for the removal of a tree by Trella Memorial Park.
- Closing of streets for Houtzdale Days was approved.
- Council agreed to pay a $100 stand fee for the Houtzdale Revitalization Association to have a stand at Houtzdale Days.
- A local business complained about a Marco’s Pizza cart/stand that has been set up in Houtzdale for an extended period, but council found no grounds to remove the cart.