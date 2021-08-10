HOUTZDALE — Highlights from Houtzdale Borough’s recent council meeting include:
- Residents in the borough sent a letter to the council regarding a property on Eliza Street with high grass and trash in the yard. Council is looking into the matter.
- Councilman James Love requested to resign as vice president but wants to remain on the council. Council tabled the request until the next meeting.
- Council voted to rescind the motion to accept a bid for the removal of a tree in Trella Memorial Park after receiving public feedback. A motion to re-advertise for bids in hopes of obtaining a lower cost was accepted.
- Agendas are now required to be posted to the borough’s website a week before council meetings.
- Council is looking into multiple instances of construction without a permit in the borough. They are also issuing notices to properties with high grass and uncaged chickens.
- A motion to allow members of council to attend the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs Fall Leadership Conference in Erie, should it occur, was approved. The conference will be from Oct. 8-10.