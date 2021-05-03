PHILIPSBURG — Technology is constantly evolving, shifting to meet the needs of society, and the Holt Memorial Library is happy to take advantage of it.
Within the last month, the library made hotspot devices available to patrons, according to branch Manager Theresa Hutton.
These devices enable patrons to access the internet anywhere there is T-Mobile coverage. As of Monday, all of the devices were checked out, Hutton noted.
“If people are interested, they’ll need to get on a request list,” Hutton said.
Libraries loaning out hotspot devices is nothing new. The community establishments have been sharing the devices with the public for years, according to a research article in Media Culture and Society.
“It’s something that everybody has thought about,” Hutton stated.
Libraries play a large role in providing internet access for the community. According to Pew Research, 22% of families with children do not have a reliable internet connection at home.
During the pandemic, public libraries took steps to help their communities, wrote Librarian Jon Goddard in an Information Technology and Libraries editorial. This included hosting drive-up Wi-Fi hotspot locations and distributing Wi-Fi hotspots.
The devices at Holt Memorial Library were made possible through the Centre Foundation. Anyone interested in checking out a device can contact the library.