Clearfield County Commissioners proclaimed Feb. 20 as Hoodie Hoo Day in Clearfield County — and a local woman has planned a series of events to commemorate the celebration.
Hoodie Hoo is a mythical creature who sleeps in the winter.
On Hoodie Hoo Day, people are supposed to make noise and waive their hands to wake him up to drive away winter and bring an early spring, Jane Lee Yare, organizer of Hoodie Hoo Day festivities in Clearfield, said.
According to Yare, Hoodie Hoo Day festivities in Clearfield will start off at Spanky’s Cafe at 10 a.m. They will then move onto Lefort’s Sweet Shoppe, then the Express Cafe. At noon they will move to the Clearfield County Courthouse, the Senior Center, then the Children’s Aid Society from 2-2:30 p.m., followed by Scotto’s Pizza and maybe a few other places depending on the time and how many people participate.
At each location, participants will blow noise makers and waive their hands. They also can “shoot the groundhog” where they can shoot a toy groundhog with a foam dart to win prizes. It costs $1 for three shots and proceeds go to the Children’s Aid Society.
Hoodie Hoo is celebrated nationally and in Clearfield County for about 10 years.
“That’s why we’ve been having so many mild winters recently,” Yare said.