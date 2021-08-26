Homeowners in Clearfield County can apply for assistance to pay for critical home repairs, announced Director Lisa Kovalick of the Clearfield County Redevelopment Authority at the recent Clearfield County Commissioner’s meeting.
2021 Home Investment Program funds can be used for repairs for roofing, windows, doors, siding, electrical wiring, plumbing, mold removal, install smoke alarms, testing and treatment for radon, foundation repairs, porches and steps, Kovalick said.
It is a blight prevention initiative and homes across the county are eligible. To qualify the applicant must own and live in the home and its taxes have to be current, Kovalick said.
“This grant will absolutely give us the ability to revitalize homes in Clearfield County,” Kovalick said.
The program is very intensive and in the past they have put as much as $125,000 in a home, Kovalick said.
In addition to the benefits to the homeowner, the improvements increase the value of neighboring properties and keeps a home from becoming a blighted property and can be resold, Kovalick said.
“We don’t want to see homes demolished,” Kovalick said. “We lose our tax base that way.”
Anyone interested in the program or know someone who could should contact the RACC at 814-765-5149.
The county usually funds repairs on a couple of homes a year. Kovalick said those interested should contact the RACC to get on the waiting list.
The Clearfield County Commissioners also passed a resolution applying for $286,227 in funds from the state Department of Community and Economic Development to fund the program in 2021.