Wednesday was 2021 Derby Hat Day at the Clearfield County Fair. The event is sponsored by the Clearfield County Historical Society.
Entrants of all ages were invited to wear their favorite derby hat to Wednesday’s harness racing at the grandstand and compete for prizes.
Winners were:
- Best of Show — Kathy Palmer
- Best young girl — Kasyn Collins
- Best young boy — Logan Sedgwick
- Best Teenager — McKenna Rummell
- Best Man’s Hat — Pat Domico
- Best Ladies’ Hats — Dana Litz (1st), Olive McCaully (2nd), Johanna Sedgwick (3rd)
- Best Group of 2 — Linda Pollock and Elliot Price
- Best Group of more than 2 — Kathy Palmer and grandchildren
- Museum’s Choice Awards — Mary Jo Ferry, Paula Spillman, Patty Henchbarger and Linda Swartz