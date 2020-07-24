Clearfield County Historical Society met on July 21 to discuss plans and guidelines for a trial reopening of the Kerr House Museum to be held Sunday, Aug. 9, from 1:30 until 4:30 p.m.
Regulations regarding the COVID-19 virus will be prominently posted. The Alexander Research Center will remain closed.
The number of visitors will be limited at given times to ensure social distancing. Masks will be mandatory fmust be worn while touring inside. Visitors are asked not to touch the displays.
Two new displays will be on hand for viewing. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th US constitutional amendment which guaranteed women the right to vote. Photos and artifacts from the women’s suffrage campaign in Clearfield County are on display.
Likewise, the Society will feature a display recounting the local impact of the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that took the lives of hundreds of county residents and brought everyday activity to a near halt for months.
Society board members will sponsor a book sale to promote the republication of the 1922 James Mitchell Lumbering and Rafting book. The cost of the book is $14, which includes PA sales tax.
In other business, the board noted:
- New ground mulch has been placed around the Kerr house and decorative gravel has been placed around the back side of the Alexander Research Center
- A curbside hand rail has been placed in front of the Kerr House Museum
- Progress with the security system for both buildings and planned for the upgrading of Wi Fi capability