Highlights from Thursday’s meeting of the Clearfield Borough Council include the following:
1. Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack said the borough continues to have issues of people not cleaning up after their dogs, especially on the Riverwalk. Mack noted there are doggie bags on the Riverwalk and said violators can be fined.
2. Council voted to close Leavy Avenue from S. 2nd Street to Healy Avenue for a 100-year birthday celebration.
3. Council purchased a new radio for a police car from Centre Communications for $2,194.
4. A heating fuel bid was approved from JJ Powell for $2.419 per gallon fixed.
5. A trash removal services bid was approved from Advanced Disposal for $618 per month. It was $599 last year, according to borough operations manager Leslie Stott.
6. Austin Miller was hired as a part-time police officer.