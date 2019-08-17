Highlights from Monday’s meeting of the Joint Operaring Committee of Clearfield County Career and Technology Center include:
1. Approving the substitute teacher list and pay of $90 per day and clerical support staff at $7.75 per hour.
2. Advertising for substitute instructors and custodians and three part-time student aides.
3. Hiring Allen Smith as part-time truck driver training instructor at $14 per hour with no benefits.
4. Setting the graduation date for May 28 at 7 p.m. at the Curwensville Area High School.
5. Approving the security agreement with IPI to provide a security guard to be present during school hours at a cost of $36,000 per year.
6. Approving the tuition for the Adult Education Program.
7. Appointing Joe Kelly of Clearfield Bank & Trust as CCCTC treasurer.
8. Approving the following handbooks for the 2019-20 school year: Student parent Handbook, Practical Nursing Student Handbook, Adult Education and Financial Aid Handbook, and the Truck Driver Training Handbook.
9. Approving the changes to the CCCTC policy manual, No. 220 Student Expression/Distribution and Posting Materials, Policy No. 335 Family and Medical Leaves, and Policy No. 913 Non-school Organizations/Groups/Individuals.