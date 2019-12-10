Clearfield County Career and Technology Center approved the following motions at its meeting last night.
1. Payment of Superintendent of Record Dr. John Zesiger $434.85 per month for his duties.
2. Resignation of Wendy Gordon as director of truck driver training. She will remain as a third party tester at a rate of $20 per hour and $25 per examination.
3. Increase the clerical substitute rate to $11.11 per hour.
4. Approve Paula Leonard as a part-time student aid at $9.75 per hour.
5. Hold JOC meetings on the 2nd Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. except for July when no meeting will be held.
6. Approve Fanelli Willet Law Offices as solicitor at a rate of $135 per hour.
7. Approve the financial audit prepared by Baker Tilly.
8. The board held its reorganizational meeting. John Bacher of the Moshannon Valley School District was elected chairman, Jeff Shaffer of the Curwensville Area School District vice-chairman and Tom Veres of West Branch as legislative chairperson and Zesiger as superintendent of record.
9. Approve the agreement with DuBois Nursing Home for the practical nursing program.