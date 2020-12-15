HYDE — A Clearfield man is in custody after he led four police departments on a high speed chase on a motorcycle Tuesday morning.
According to Lawrence Township Police, police attempted a traffic stop on a black Suzuki motorcycle driven by Michael P. Sullivan, 36, of Clearfield, that was traveling along Clearfield Shawville Highway.
Sullivan fled from police traveling down Bigler Avenue and Third Street in downtown Clearfield at a high rate of speed. Police pursued the motorcycle up Bigler Avenue and out the Glen Richey Highway into Olanta.
The motorcycle continued all the way to state Route 453 where the driver turned and came back the Dam Inn and into the South Side of Curwensville. The motorcycle then sped through Curwensville Borough taking police up Filbert Street and past Starr Hill Winery.
Sullivan continued through Bailey Settlement back to Washington Avenue in Hyde where he was able to be boxed in by police at the Checkboard Bridge and taken into custody without injury.
Sullivan was suspected to be under the influence and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Sullivan is in police custody and charges were expected to be filed Tuesday afternoon.
Lawrence Township Police were assisted by Clearfield-based state police, Clearfield Borough Police and Curwensville Borough Police.