Hidden Valley Speedway crash injures three

In the closing laps of last night’s Street Stock feature at Hidden Valley Speedway, a crash sent three people to a local hospital, according to a statement released by the speedway.
Drivers Chad Rougeux and Raymond Reynolds were battling hard for position when Reynolds 61R went out of control on the front stretch and started sliding toward the infield. Reynolds car then hit the damp grass and picked up speed, before the car struck an embankment and utility pole that holds the Turn 2 track lights.
A corner flagman and a photographer were standing at that pole.
Reynolds was extricated from his car by firefighters, and transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield, while additional fire and EMS units were responding to the scene.
Injured at the pole were photographer Kinser Mayhew who suffered a broken collar bone. His father Kenny Mayhew was the corner flagman, who was flown to UPMC Altoona by Stat MedEvac helicopter where he is hospitalized in intensive care.
Mayhew’s family said he suffered a fractured back, broken ribs, a severely injured hand, and has fluid in both lungs. He was scheduled for surgery on Sunday.
Kinser Mayhew was treated and released from Penn Highlands Clearfield as was Reynolds.
Rescue Hose and Ladder EMS of Curwensville provides weekly standby as does Hyde Vol. Fire Co. at the speedway. Assisting them on scene were Rescue Hose and Ladder EMS with three ambulances, Clearfield Medic 1 EMS, Hyde Vol. Fire Co. and Lawrence Township Vol. Fire Co. 1.