PHILIPSBURG — The new Lumber Heritage Trail sign, which currently lacks arrows pointing visitors to special sites, will soon be selfie ready.
“People may find these places,” said Philipsburg Borough Manager Joel Watson, “[and] take selfies with the historical structure in the background.”
The sign, which was sponsored by the Philipsburg Historical Foundation, has been a point of contention.
When the Lumber Heritage Region of Pennsylvania wanted to put up a sign that would direct visitors to local sites, they involved the Philipsburg Historical Foundation to pay for the fixture.
The sign went up at the 1807 John Henry Simler House, which is at 100 N. Second St. The building is the oldest structure of its kind in Philipsburg, according to the Lumber Heritage Region.
A problem developed with the sign’s placement. Visitors needed a clear view of the Simler House, according to Luther Gette of the historical foundation. A group of people, Gette said, decided on a location. However, the sign was ultimately put in a different spot.
With the main function of the sign as a tourist attraction, the street direction and distance from the house had to be considered, according to Watson, who was part of the placement decision.
Gette wanted to see the sign slightly moved back behind the house. Watson believed the sign should stay where the borough originally put it.
The argument became heated at a recent council meeting. Councilwoman Kathleen Kalinosky intervened.
“Here’s the thing,” she interjected, “the sign is supposed to be a positive thing, and it’s turned into this.”
The property owner is ultimately the Philipsburg Borough. The council has voted to keep the sign where it currently rests.
“There’s no reason to move it,” Watson said.