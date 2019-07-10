PHILIPSBURG — The 2019 Philipsburg Heritage Days week kicked off Tuesday evening at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with the annual Vespers Service and Awards Ceremony. Each year, the event starts the week the day before vendors take to Front Street.
The Vespers Service was conducted by many of the community ministers — led by the Rev. Fr. Robert McKay — and also saw a performance by the Valley Voices community choir.
The Awards Ceremony saw eight businesses and organizations honored for anniversaries: Moshannon Valley EMS (40 years), Rothrock’s Department Store (45 years), Moshannon Valley Pharmacy (45 years), Geisinger of Philipsburg (45 years), Simler Insurance Agency (85 years), Philipsburg Kiwanis Club (95 years), American Legion Post 437 (100 years) and Grace United Methodist Church (135 years).
Each of the eight honorees had representation attending the event and spoke about how they were honored to be recognized for their service to the Philipsburg community. Further information on the businesses/organization was published in the Philipsburg Heritage Days special section in Monday’s edition of The Progress.
Two award winners not previously announced prior to the ceremony was the Jean Fooks Award and the Chairman’s Award.
Heritage Days Chairman Jim Pollock said the Jean Fooks Award was created after Fooks — who was an instrumental part of the creation of Heritage Days — passed away a handful of years ago. Fooks’ daughter, Ella Forcey, chooses the recipient.
“This year we’re honoring an individual who uses his talents to make memories for others,” Forcey said.
That individual was photographer Alan Murphy, a longtime photographer of Philipsburg-Osceola athletics and other events.
“He makes his photos available via the internet for proud family members and friends to download at no charge,” Forcey said.
Forcey said the community and especially the athletes look forward to Murphy uploading the photos after the events. She also said he’s an asset to the community and if a need arises, “He takes the necessary steps to make it happen.”
“An example of that is when a team of individuals at Trinity United Methodist Church decided to launch a monthly community dinner, Alan was a part of that,” Forcey said. “And 11 years later, he remains dedicated to that mission.”
“Philipsburg is a great place to live,” Murphy said.
Murphy said from the time he moved here, the community has been extremely supportive of him, thanking church members, community members and sports coaches that he’s worked with over the years. He said once he retired, he decided he wanted to give back to the community through his service and through his photos.
“Thank you,” Murphy said of the award.
Pollock said he gives a plaque each year for his Chairman’s Award to honor those that typically don’t get the recognition they deserve.
“I’ve been very fortunate to be surrounded by very, very good people (on the committee),” Pollock said. “So many people help and they never ask for any bit of acclaim.”
Pollock’s choice for the Chairman’s Award this year was Jerry Lese, owner of Hi-Way Pizza. Lese was unaware he was receiving the award and had actually been helping Pollock hand out the plaques to the other award winners on the evening.
“I just love living in Philipsburg,” Lese said, overcome with emotion. “Thanks for everything.”
Pollock said he figured if Lese found out he would be receiving an award he wouldn’t want to attend, so he got him to help with handing out the awards.
“Jerry does so much for the community that goes under the radar,” Pollock said, name dropping many organizations that he holds fundraisers for through the pizza shop. “He never collects a penny for it. That takes a special person ... That is what makes this town so special — the people that do things out of their generous hearts for our community to make it great.”
Pollock said on behalf of Heritage Days and the community, they hope to have Lese helping the community for a very long time.