PHILIPSBURG — The 2019 Heritage Days was a “huge” success, Chairman Jim Pollock told The Progress yesterday.
He said the larger-than-usual crowds were helped by several call reunions being held and with the 4th of July falling on a Thursday, many people were still on vacation.
“There was a lot of people in town this year,” Pollock said.
Plus the weather cooperated — the only rain was a light mist on Thursday.
Pollock said holding the festival at the same time of Arts Festival in State College and the People’s Choice Festival in Boalsburg helps as well, because many people will go to all three. And Heritage Days is the only one of the three that has a parade. Plus the fireworks on Saturday night brings in a lot of people.
“The crowds at Cold Stream Dam were huge,” Pollock said.
The festival had some new vendors this year, one of which was from New Orleans. The booth sold a variety of Cajun food — even alligator on a stick.
He said the family heard about the Heritage Days festival from friends from Atlanta, Ga.
Pollock said they did so well they sold all the food they had including the food they had purchased for an upcoming festival and are planning on expanding their booth at next year’s event.
In addition to the strong sales, he said they were impressed by the friendliness of the people here and how often people could come over and talk to them and talk about New Orleans.
He said in many larger metropolitan areas he said they told them they are treated like a food vendor and not a friend.
Also new for this year was the entertainment stage. This year they used a mobile stage from a company in State College. The stage was equipped with plush carpeting, LED lighting and a premium sound system. And all that needed to be done was to plug in the stage with just one cord, and the musicians just plugged in their instruments and the whole operation was run using an iPad.
The parade Saturday afternoon drew big crowds and featured 17 bands as well as numerous floats, fire equipment, and performing groups and lasted two hours and 15 minutes. The drum and bugle corps competition afterward also drew big crowds of spectators in front of the Philipsburg Towers.
Rogues Hollow Regiment of Doylestown, Ohio won the People’s Choice Award at the competition.
As usual, the Philipsburg Heritage Days week kicked off Tuesday evening at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with the annual Vespers Service and Awards Ceremony.
The Vespers Service was conducted by many of the community ministers — led by the Rev. Fr. Robert McKay — and also saw a performance by the Valley Voices community choir.
The Awards Ceremony saw eight businesses and organizations honored for anniversaries: Moshannon Valley EMS (40 years), Rothrock’s Department Store (45 years), Moshannon Valley Pharmacy (45 years), Geisinger of Philipsburg (45 years), Simler Insurance Agency (85 years), Philipsburg Kiwanis Club (95 years), American Legion Post 437 (100 years) and Grace United Methodist Church (135 years).