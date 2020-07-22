Heat from barn fire damaged road

GLEN RICHEY — The heat that destroyed a historic barn along Pine Grove Nursery Road also damaged the road, reported Lawrence Township Roadmaster Ron Woodling at Tuesday’s meeting of the township supervisors.
The road remains closed to traffic.
“There was definitely damage done there,” Woodling said of the road. “We just don’t know how deep it is and how much.”
Woodling said the township and road contractor HRI will be sending a crew out this week to bore into the road to see exactly how much damage was done to the road.
Woodling said they should have the results by the end of next week.
Sunday in the Glen Richey area, a fire destroyed a 180-year-old log barn that housed Pine Grove Nursery’s farming equipment as well as two antique vehicles.
The fire was so hot it melted the siding of a home across the street and damaged the road.
Supervisor Randy Powell thanked all the firefighters for their work at the fire.
“The fire companies did a tremendous job the other night,” Powell said. “I want to thank all the firefighters who showed up on a very, very hot day to fight a very, very hot fire.”
Neighbors reported seeing lightning strike the barn, according to a previous article in The Progress.