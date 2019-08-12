SMITHMILL — The regular monthly meeting of the Gulich Township Board of Supervisors was held on Aug. 8 at the Gulich Township Municipal Building. Routine business was conducted and bills were paid.
Under new business, supervisors approved contacting the solicitor about the unsafe aggregate material next to 774 Walnut St. and the blighted building on Walnut Street.
Supervisors noted that the township’s website is available at gulichtwp.org.
The next regular monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, beginning at 4 p.m. in the Gulich Township Municipal Building.