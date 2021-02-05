SMITHMILL — The regular monthly meeting of the Gulich Township Board of Supervisors was held on Feb. 4 in the Gulich Township Municipal Building. Routine business was conducted and bills were paid.
Under new business, the supervisors approved sub-divisions for William and Deborah Walsh and the Pa. Hunt Club and purchasing salt for the 2021/2022 from COSTARS. The supervisors noted that they have received grants for the Walnut Street Bridge and Muddy Run Road projects. The supervisors also noted the passing of long time vacancy board member John Lazeration.
The next regular monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, March 4 at 4 p.m. in the Gulich Township Municipal Building.