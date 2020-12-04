SMITHMILL — The regular monthly meeting of the Gulich Township Board of Supervisors was held on Dec. 3 in the Gulich Township Municipal Building. Routine business was conducted and bills were paid.
Under new business, the supervisors approved the Gulich Township 2021 Budget with no tax increase necessary, and set the 2021 organization meeting for Jan. 4, 2021 at noon with regular monthly board meeting to follow immediately. The Gulich Township Auditor’s organization meeting will be held Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Gulich Township Municipal Building.
The supervisors also approved the lowest proposal for engineering services — the firm of Stahl and Sheaffer for the Walnut Street Bridge Project.