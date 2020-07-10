A local group wants to make improvements to the Clearfield Skate Park.
The skate park is located in the Clearfield Driving Park and Dalton Kendrick of the Clearfield Skate Park Committee attended Thursday’s committee meetings of the Clearfield Borough Council to ask for financial assistance to fix up the skate park.
He said some of the equipment is aging and needs to be replaced. He asked if the borough could allocate money to the skate park when preparing its budget.
“This additional funding would allow the park to flourish and strengthen its role in the community,” Kendrick said.
Kendrick said there is a lot of interest by the public in the skate park and said they had more than 30 people attend their last meeting.
Stott suggested they get together and examine what needs to be done at the skate park.
He said their next meeting is on Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the skate park.
Stott suggested the skate park committee could work as a part of the borough’s Recreation Committee, which would allow donations to the skate park to be tax exempt and the skate park committee wouldn’t have to go through the effort of obtaining its own 501c3 status.
“And maybe the skate park isn’t the only park we look at, too,” Stott said.
“That’s something we would really appreciate,” Kendrick said.
Kendrick said the tax-free status would assist in fundraising for the skate park because many businesses want that tax free status. But he said the skate park committee would have to discuss it first.