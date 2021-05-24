The Groundhog Wine Festival on Saturday drew about 1,000 participants, organizer Ken Starr of Starr Hill Winery of Curwensville said.
It was the first time in the festival’s 16-year history that it was held in the oval of the Clearfield Driving Park. The festival was previously held in the Expo II Building.
Having it at the oval worked out well and allowed them to spread out the vendor booths for social distancing, Starr said.
“I think everyone enjoyed it,” Starr said of the location change.
He said the state relaxing many of the COVID-19 protocols for vaccinated individuals helped as well.
Some people brought their own tents and chairs and set them up in the oval, Starr said.
There were 50 vendors and 15 wineries at the festival and Starr said several vendors told him this was the busiest they have ever been.
The vendors sold everything from cheese, beef jerkey, jewelry, kitchen items, four distilleries, and real estate, Starr said.
The festival also had the popular 1980s movie “Back to the Future” DeLorean and celebrities like movie director Spencer Folmar.
Also for the first time, the festival was a part of the first “More in May” festival, which featured three events at the Driving Park — the Lumberjack Chainsaw Carvers Festival, which is sponsored by the Clearfield County Recreation and Clearfield County Recreationa and Tourism Authority and food vendors, which was organized by the Clearfield County Fair and Park Board.
“It worked out really well,” Starr said.
Starr said their goal is someday for the wine festival to be one of the biggest in Western Pennsylvania. And if it gets large enough it will be held on multiple days, Starr said.