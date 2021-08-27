STATE COLLEGE — Gregory Scott has been selected as the next President and CEO of the Chamber of Business and Industry of Centre County (CBICC).
“On behalf of the CBICC Board of Directors, we are pleased to announce that Greg will be taking the reins this fall to guide both our members and, by extension, our community, through this next chapter,” said John Sepp, CBICC Board Chair and President of PennTerra Engineering, Inc.
Scott will formally join the CBICC on Oct. 11.
“After thirty years spent in mission-driven environments in the Navy and institutions of higher learning, I am thrilled to once again join a team with a pressing and relatable mission: improving the economy in Centre County,” noted Scott. “It is with a great sense of responsibility that I step into this role, ready to put my experience to work for our community.”
Previously, Scott was the Senior Vice Chancellor for Business and Operations at the University of Pittsburgh, leaving in 2020 to move home to Happy Valley. Prior to that, he spent 15 years at Penn State in a variety of roles: Assistant Vice President for Finance and Business, Director of Commonwealth Services in the Office of Physical Plant (OPP), and Manager of Construction Services – OPP. He also worked at Rutgers University and was an officer in the Civil Engineer Corps for the U.S. Navy.
Scott received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Penn State, going on to earn his master’s of business administration from National University. He succeeds Vern Squier, who has led the CBICC since 2011.
“The CBICC team is excited to welcome Greg aboard and I’m sure the members are anxious to meet him as well,” Squier said. “Greg is taking this position at a time of great duality: while the uncertainty of COVID is omnipresent, we are also at the dawn of an entirely new era with the implications of the NCAA’s update to its Name, Image, and Likeness rules. We have engaged many issues in my time and this role will be a worthwhile challenge. I have no doubt that Greg is up for the task at hand.”
In May, the CBICC Board of Directors formed a 13-member Search Committee and engaged Waverly Partners to help identify candidates.
“After vetting, interviewing, and ultimately meeting Greg, we are very pleased with the fit of his experience to the needs of our organization and the community,” stated Ted McDowell, Board Member and Chair of the Search Committee.
Squier’s tenure with the CBICC spanned the initial outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the community’s response through joint taskforce of community and Penn State University, CentreStrong.org, and a retooling of staff resources to allow for rapid response on all communications to members and the community. Squier’s initial days with the CBICC in 2011 were also during a time of intense community turmoil as Penn State’s headlines cast a long economic shadow. The “Together We Are One” publicity campaign helped buoy morale on both sides of College Avenue and across Centre County. Then, like today, the community’s economic future is intertwined.
Collaborating with Penn State can yield a multitude of opportunities for the community. With Scott’s previous experience at Penn State, the CBICC is poised to continue — and expand — collaborative efforts with the university.
The CBICC staff will work toward formally welcoming Scott on Oct. 11 and anticipate that many members will begin meeting him in the coming weeks.