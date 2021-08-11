Municipalities and developers can now apply to receive grant funds from the Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County to demolish blighted properties.
Director Lisa Kovalick of RACC made the announcement at the recent commissioners meeting.
In January, commissioners established the Clearfield County Demolition Fund to help alleviate the cost of demolishing blighted properties and RACC is administering the funds, Kovalick said.
The county has a total $25,000 in funds available this year and the maximum available per applicant is $7,500, Kovalick said.
The funds come from the county’s recording fees, Kovalick said.
“These funds bring needed revenue to address the blight issue county wide,” Kovalick said.
All municipalities in the county are eligible to receive the funds and the funds can be used to demolish residential or commercial structures owned by the municipality or a nonprofit, for profit or resident with the municipality serving as the applicant, Kovalick said.
The funds can be used for demolition, disconnecting utilities, obtaining permits, removal of hazardous materials, proper disposal of the waste, backfilling and regrading and seeding, Kovalick said.
The applicants also must show they have proper site control over the property, Kovalick said.
“We often see situations where they think they have a clear title and they don’t,” Kovalick said. “This is to protect the county to make sure nothing is taken down that shouldn’t be taken down.”
Anyone interested in receiving funding should contact Kovalick at 814-765-1549 or email racc@clearfieldco.org.