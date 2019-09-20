It will cost about $30,000 to $40,000 to repair the Grandstand of the Clearfield County Fair, according to Clearfield Borough Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack who reported the findings at last night’s Clearfield Borough Council meeting.
The Grandstand has been closed for several weeks due to safety concerns.
Mack said he met with Engineer Richard Hughes of Clearfield who completed an engineering study on the Grandstand. Mack said repairs on the Grandstand will start in March or April and there is no reason why the repairs wouldn’t be completed in time for next year’s Clearfield County Fair.
The Clearfield County Fair Board will be footing the bill for the repairs, Mack said.
The fair board uses the Grandstand for storage in the fall and winter months and Hughes said the Grandstand is safe enough for this use, according to Mack.
Mack said both he and Hughes would monitor construction to make sure the repairs are done properly. Once the repairs are completed, a special glue will be injected into the cracks to keep water from entering, Mack said. Hughes will continue to monitor the safety of the Grandstand to make sure no new cracks form.
“He (Hughes) will be checking on it every year to make sure of any cracks and to see if there is any shifting going on,” Mack said.
The Grandstand is 94 years old. Construction began on the structure in 1924 and was completed in 1925 at a cost of $88,000. Mack said Hughes was surprised on how well the Grandstand was built and said the repairs would extend its life by another 20 years. In addition to the repairs, Mack said the roof on the Grandstand will need to be replaced within five years.
Hughes did say in 20 years the Grandstand will have to be replaced because the concrete would be too old and no longer be safe.