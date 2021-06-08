GRAMPIAN — Grampian Borough Council members voted to install security cameras at the Grampian Community Park at Monday’s meeting.
The council discussed three different options for the cameras from three different businesses in the area but decided on a package from Clearfield Electric. The package will include 8-10 cameras that will keep surveillance of the park.
Members discussed where they would like the cameras to be installed around the park but decided to leave the specifics of camera placement to Clearfield Electric.
Members of the council also voted to allow the borough president, street commissioner, and borough secretary as the only people to have access to the security software and footage.
Part of Clearfield Electric’s plan is to erect a pole in the park, which caused some concern from members of the council. Councilman Jim Carns Jr. raised concerns about the location of the pole saying, “Where are they going to put the pole? You have to remember before you go in there and put a pole up in the middle of the park that you’ve got Grampian Days and other events that go on up there. Is it going to be right smack dab in the middle of where everyone’s going to be walking around?”
While no decision was reached with the location of the pole, council members did mention the possibility of using it as a light pole to provide more light at the park.
The cameras will be connected to underground wiring which will require trenches to be dug through the park. The council voted to allow Clearfield Electric to undertake the trenching.
This decision comes after the Grampian Park was vandalized two separate times this year. The first vandalism happened in March and included spray painting, damage to the stage, and the destruction of electrical boxes and lights.
Following the initial incident of vandalism, an electrician fixed the electrical boxes only to have the boxes damaged again shortly after completion in a second vandalism incident. The electrician refused to fix the electrical boxes again unless the borough installed a security system, which has prompted the borough to begin to do so.