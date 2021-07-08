GRAMPIAN — Highlights from Monday’s meeting of the Grampian Borough Council include:
- Council announced that new batteries have been installed at the traffic light on Main Street.
- Grampian Borough received a $2,500 donation from the Curwensville Regional Development Corp. for the Grampian Community Park.
- The borough has applied for $34,017 from the American Rescue Plan.
- A motion was carried to advertise for bids for a property on Sixth Street Extension that had previously been used as a ballfield.
- Council is planning to pursue a Low Volume Dirt and Gravel Road grant for a Sixth Street stormwater project.