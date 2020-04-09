GRAMPIAN — Grampian Borough Council held their business meeting for the month of April recently. The highlights from that meeting include:
- Council opened bids for the sale of its 2005 Ford-350 truck. Council voted unanimously to award the bid to the highest bidder, Clyde Smith, for $5,513.
- Council discussed whether it should declare an emergency declaration. Councilman Nick Selner said it wasn’t necessary because the borough is included under the county’s emergency declaration.
- Selner reported the fire company is cancelling all events, including its gun raffle, until further notice.
- It was reported PennDOT will be sweeping local highways in the near future. Residents are reminded to sweep their sidewalks.
The next meeting will be held on May 4.