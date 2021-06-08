GRAMPIAN — Highlights from Monday’s meeting of the Grampian Borough Council include:
- Council agreed to send a letter to a resident who had been burning garbage after another resident complained at the meeting.
- Council announced that the fire company had responded to eight calls over the month of May.
- The council announced that there will not be a gun raffle from the fire company this year.
- The council announced that a dome that is part of the play equipment at the Grampian Park had been put on.
- The council announced that the stage has been completely repaired following vandalism, but still needs some painting done.
- The council discussed a complaint they had received about speeding on the side streets of Grampian but did not come to a conclusion on how to deal with it.
- The council announced that Grampian Borough completed the application to receive $34,017.50 as part of the COVID-19 Relief Package.