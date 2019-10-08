GRAMPIAN — Grampian Borough Council voted to publish its 2020 tentative budget at its meeting Monday night.
The budget calls for $89,510 in expenditures and an anticipated $93,962 in revenues — giving the borough a net profit of $4,452.
The budget also keeps real estate taxes at 25 mills. This means a resident with a home worth $100,000 would pay $625 in real estate taxes.
Under expenditures, the borough is planning to spend $36,725 on roads and $52,785 on other expenses — including $4,900 on council wages, $7,500 on office wages, $9,500 in insurance/bonds, $4,200 on fire protection, $2,500 on heating oil, $3,000 on legal expenses and $2,600 on tax collector commission.
The borough is anticipating receiving $68,857 in tax revenue, which includes real estate taxes at $36,837, real estate transfer taxes at $28,000, and Local Services Tax at $3,200.
Other sources of funding include $18,000 in state funding, $3,000 in county aid, $1,600 in cable franchise fees and $1,500 in interest.
Borough Secretary Betty Jo Sutika said there were no major changes in the budget.
The budget will be on display for one month and council will vote on final approval at its meeting on Nov. 4, according to Council President William Waterloo.
Publishing the budget was approved on a unanimous vote.
Absent were Josh Palmer, Michelle Shaw and Jim Carns Jr.