GRAMPIAN — Borough Council here on Monday night voted to obtain estimates on removing two large willow trees in the area of 7th and Main Streets and to conduct a survey to see determine if they are on borough property.
Chairman William Waterloo said the trees are about 130 feet tall and pose a health hazard to local residents.
He said recently, a large limb broke and almost hit his garage at 339 Main St. and there is a residence nearby that could be hit if one of the trees fell.
Council voted unanimously to obtain the estimates to remove the trees to determine how much they will cost before making any decisions.
Council also voted to hold a budget workshop on Aug. 28 at 5 p.m.
In attendance were Chairman William Waterloo, Michele Shaw, Lew Weber, Nick Selner, Robert Russel, and Rob Brothers. Dave Glass of DuBois, who is a candidate for Clearfield County Commissioner was also in attendance.