MORRISDALE — Graham Township Board Supervisors on Monday approved the purchase of new playground equipment for Big Run Park pending approval from the state.
Supervisors are planning to install new playground equipment, a handicapped accessible park bench and handicapped parking at Big Run Park at a cost of approximately $70,000. Supervisors voted to purchase the playground equipment for approximately $41,000 from River Valley Recreation, contingent on approval of the purchase from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
The township received a $40,000 grant from DCNR and a $10,000 grant from Gov. Tom Wolf for the project. The DCNR grant requires a local match of 50 percent or $20,000. The governor’s grant does not require a local match, according to Supervisor Jeff Williams.
River Valley Recreation requires a 50 percent down payment on the playground equipment before it will begin building it, and it will take about six weeks for delivery once its ordered, according to Williams.
The supervisors voted to pay the approximately $20,500 deposit for the playground equipment contingent upon approval from DCNR so they won’t have to wait until next month’s meeting if the DCNR approval is made prior to the meeting.
The existing playground equipment will remain in place and the new playground will be located across the stream, Williams said.
The motion was passed unanimously with all three supervisors in attendance.
Park Board President Mel Smeal said they are looking for volunteers to assist with activities at the park. Those interested should call him at 345-6036.
Also, the board of supervisors approved the new cable television franchise agreement with Zito Media. The township receives approximately $6,000 per year from the agreement, Williams said.