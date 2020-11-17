PHILIPSBURG — Questions about how Philipsburg Borough Council presents its yearly budget were discussed by a council member at Monday’s monthly meeting.
Sharon Goss said every year, council has never had a budget “before the end of November, going into the December council meeting.”
“There’s something just not right about that,” Goss said. “You have a whole year to work on a budget.”
Goss said she wanted to bring this up in front of council President Barb Gette — who is also the committee chairwoman of the finance committee — but she was not in attendance Monday evening.
Secretary Shelley Walstrom said council typically has to wait on health care numbers and salaries before they put the official numbers together. However, healthcare numbers have been received and council is now waiting on salaries.
“We can’t do anything until we know what we’ve got for salaries,” Walstrom said.
Walstrom said the highway and sewer budgets are done and they’re “pretty cut and dry.”
Goss said that salaries “can be put off.”
“As far as the insurance, you can generalize or guestimate how much your insurance is going to go up,” Goss said. “And it’s just a matter of replacing numbers in a column in a spreadsheet to update things. There’s nothing to say if you can’t bring something to this meeting for us to look at or discuss.”
Borough Manager Joel Watson said council is provided a budget each month.
“I know that and I can interpret a budget,” Goss told Watson. “All I’m saying is we hit this wall every year in November where we don’t have a budget. And I read budgets in the paper from other municipalities and we never have one going into the December council meeting. And that really needs to change.”
According to the state borough code, a borough must pass a preliminary budget and have it on display for a minimum of 10 days before approval.
“All you’re doing is making excuses,” Goss said. “Just bring (a full budget) to a meeting.”
Watson questioned what excuses she was alleging, as did Councilwoman Faith Maguire — who is a finance committee member along with Gette and Kathy Kalinosky. Maguire again said a budget is given every month minus the insurance and salaries and that it doesn’t make sense to give a preliminary budget with everything whenever those numbers aren’t officially known.
Councilman Harry Wood said in past years, the budget was determined minus salaries, but he wasn’t sure about the health care. Watson said when he became borough manager, they actually used to go line-by-line for budget items “on things you have no control over.”
Maguire said last year, they had a special meeting to approve the preliminary budget and they were able to approve the final one later.
“I don’t get it,” Watson said of Goss’ request. “It’s simple. It’s a budget.”
Walstrom said they can supply Goss with whatever specific line item she may have a concern about, while Watson said if council instructs them to do the process differently, then they could do that.
Goss asked why have a finance committee if they can’t meet her request, mentioning that insurance is a big part but they should also have a general idea on salaries.
“There should not be a holdup because of salaries,” Goss said.
Goss said especially in COVID-19 times as far as how taxes and expenses are for people, there are “things that we can control.”
“I personally am in favor of sticking with what works,” Vice President Sam Womer said about the current budget process. “We’re not running into any big problems, are we?”
“Not yet, Sam,” Goss said. “But (problems) will come.”
Walstrom said they are audited every year the state, the Attorney General’s office and locally.
Goss stateda again all she wants is for someone to bring a budget to the next meeting, stating that’s what the budget will be for next year.