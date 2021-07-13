PHILADELPHIA — Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Jeff Bartos on Tuesday announced a statewide bus tour during which he has stops planned in all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties. The tour will begin on Monday, July 19 and conclude on Saturday, July 31.
Bartos will traveling to Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, Cameron, Clinton, Centre and Blair counties on Monday, July 19. Bartos is hosting a breakfast at Spanky’s Courthouse Cafe in Clearfield at 8 a.m.
The tour, titled ‘Fighting for Pennsylvania,’ will focus on Bartos’ efforts to rescue Pennsylvania small businesses during the pandemic, as well as his platform to Save Mainstreet, Beat China, and Restore the American Dream. It will include business tours, meet and greets, roundtables, and other events with grassroots leaders throughout the commonwealth.
Bartos added, “We are building a grassroots movement on every Mainstreet, in every town, in every county of this great commonwealth. I can’t wait to hit the road, and I look forward to seeing you all out there!”