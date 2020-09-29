COALPORT — Although there’s been a verbal agreement between the non-profit Glendale School District Education Foundation and Glendale School District for several years since its inception in 2003, it wasn’t until the Sept. 28 meeting of the Foundation board that a detailed written “Memorandum of Agreement” was approved to delineate the cooperative relationship between both parties.
The MOA was given to GSD Superintendent Dr. Edward DiSabato, who was a guest at the meeting, to inspect this formal document which will be presented to the Glendale School Board for their review, before becoming official.
DiSabato began the meeting with a “state of the school” report, where he described how proud he is of the both the teachers and the students who have handled this year’s restrictions the COVID-19 mandated regulations (from wearing masks to social distancing) without much complaint. Last March, when school was interrupted to the point of cancellation for the rest of the year, they worked under “survival mode”, but with an opportunity to use the summer break for the administrators to plan every possible scenario before school started.
In addition, thanks to nearly $300,000 in funding, the school was able to purchase enough Chromebooks, educational software, as well as ZOOM technology upgrades for student use should the district have to go to a change to a hybrid schedule instead of the in-class teaching going on currently. DiSabato thanked the foundation board for its funding of many programs that assist, enhance and/or reward Glendale students.
To assist the 80 Glendale professional staff with online instruction, the board approved a requisition of $2,000 from Kate Bacher, Elementary School principal, to purchase the book “Distance Learning Playbook, K-12”—which will accompany an upcoming in-service training on this manual.
Vice-President Bill Morrison spoke on these topics: creating an online community survey about the Glendale Education Foundation; planning a complementary Foundation-centered placemat advertisement for all local Glendale Valley eateries; having the GEF sponsor the creation of an official ‘Glendale H.S. Alumni Association’; presented important notes taken at virtual meetings of the “Association of Pennsylvania Education Foundation”; discussed a potential donor/sponsor for on-line instructional course for GHS students and potential date of the GEF’s “WineFest III” fundraiser is Feb. 20, 2021—which may be virtual.
In other news, the board:
- agreed to donate to the Glendale Music Association toward the high school band golf cart.
- voted to approve an amount to reimburse Glendale teachers for instructional supplies they personally purchase.
- learned the GEF is a member of the National School Foundations Association.
- announced that the GEF has a fundraiser for Oct. 14-15 where “Friends Helping Friends”
- received both a detailed Fiscal Report along with a detailed Treasurer Report from Michelle Sawyer.
Foundation Executive Director Richard W. Snyder II was interviewed as one of four charities featured in a multi-page article titled “Making Education Foundations Work for Your District” in May 2020’s online “PA School Boards Association Bulletin”.
The next meeting of the Glendale Education Foundation board of directors is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at Josie’s Family Restaurant.