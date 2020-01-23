FLINTON — Frank Gargiulo and Bob Englebaugh of HHSDR Architects/Engineers were on hand at Tuesday night’s Glendale School Board meeting to give a presentation on upgrades to the district.
Gargiulo said a few months ago, he had a phone conversation with Superintendent Dr. Ed DiSabato and then had a meeting with him and administrators about a few priorities within the building.
Englebaugh said they looked at a “new safety vestibule” at the high school and also one for district administrators.
“We’ve done many, many, many of these across the state for several school districts,” Englebaugh said. “They come in different forms. We can put doors, frames and access control hardware, intercoms and what have you.”
Englebaugh said they would work with administrators to see what they would need and go from there to create a safe space that allows people to come in from outside and then into the actual building.
As far as the elementary wing, Englebaugh said they would propose doing a redesign because of how the offices there are currently situated.
“Right now your office there is buried back in the building,” Englebaugh said. “If you’re coming in the front door, you actually have to walk by your kindergarten classroom to get to the offices.”
Englebaugh said he’d suggest flipping the rooms in that portion so the elementary offices would be the first thing you’d encounter.
“That is all concrete block construction so it is going to be a little more involved and a little more costly to do that,” Englebaugh said. “But we can look at a couple of different layouts for you to accomplish that. Even if it’s a new addition in a case like this.”
Upstairs, Englebaugh said areas of concern were the science labs. Gargiulo talked with many of the staff members utilizing those rooms which provided Englebaugh great feedback as to what is needed there.
“All of those four labs over there are in need of upgrading,” Englebaugh said. “There’s also unit ventilators, flooring issues, ADA issues, and again, the study would look at all of those factors — the lighting (also).”
Englebaugh said they’d then make the recommendations once they’re done with the study, but realizes it comes down to what the district is able to pay for.
The final area would be for the library, which would then be turned into more of a “media center.”
If the district chose to pursue the study, it could be completed in about four months. Construction would then be about six to seven months and would then be a 2021 project. The district would then have to choose how to operate in the months while school is going on — either at the end of the school year or at the beginning of one.
“We’ve done it before and it’s doable,” Englebaugh said. “But we get creative about how we have to move kids around and things like that.”
Later in the meeting, the board approved allowing HHSDR to perform the study at a cost of $9,500 plus reimbursable printing and copying costs.