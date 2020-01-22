FLINTON — A declined request for an indoor soccer group was further explained at Tuesday night’s Glendale School Board meeting.
Nikki Spanik told the board she was requesting gym time for indoor soccer to be played at the school and that she had been turned down before for what she was told were “safety concerns.” Spanik then showed board members and administrators pictures of their current practice facility at the Rembrandt Sportsman Club in St. Benedict.
“Where we are practicing, it’s surrounded by flat screen TVs and it’s at a bar ... with low ceilings,” Spanik said.
Spanik said her point of sharing photos of the current facility was to show that nothing has been broken.
However, board members stated that safety concerns was not the sole reason as to why the request was originally declined, but rather gym availability was a big factor as well.
Board member Gary Walstrom said that if there was gym time on Sundays — which was the day set in the request — a maintenance staff member must be on grounds as per the district policy.
“So anytime you were here, we’d have to pay someone to come in,” Walstrom said. “That was one of the things (for denial).”
Spanik said she’s coached the team for about five years now and it includes students from Glendale and Cambria Heights.
“The heart that these kids have is just insane,” Spanik said. “And I had the opportunity to do indoor (soccer) ... I would love to get them in, even if it’s just for a little bit, to practice. They want to put in the time and effort. They’re great kids so I’m going to try my hardest to get them in for anything.”
Walstrom said they’ve been told that the gym schedule is quite full with district-related teams taking up slots.
Spanik asked if the board’s stance could eventually change.
“I would be willing to take an hour every other week — as long as I get these kids in there,” Spanik said.
Board member Kay Stiver asked if Spanik’s team is a recreation group or if it is affiliated with the district. Spanik said it’s not a district team but that it involves district kids.
“The priority comes to the groups that are organized in the district,” Stiver said. “So to me, it’s similar to a gymnastics club or a traveling team or similar to the dance school where when you asked for that permission — and sometimes it attaches some fees to it because they’re private groups. We’re looking at the district’s schedule first and then that would be secondary. That’s where I’m at personally.”