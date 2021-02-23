COALPORT — The most lucrative fundraiser of the Glendale School District Education Foundation has traditionally been their annual golf tournament—which was regrettably cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. Executive director Richard W. Snyder II explained at their Feb. 22 board meeting: “With an obvious outdoor venue set for Friday, June 11, we hope that this outing will be as much of a success as it has been in the prior 15 years, as a number of local golfers view this event as the unofficial start of summer for participants.” Although past golfers will be receiving registration forms in the mail next month, anyone interested in bringing a foursome can email Snyder at rsnyder@gsd1.org to reserve their spot (at a cost of $60.00 per player).
In addition, the 120 charitable tournament sponsors who have been the mainstay of making this such a financial success will also be receiving notifications in the mail sometime in March. Interested individuals, alumni, organizations or businesses wishing to give back to the students of Glendale School District by being a tourney sponsor (at a minimum of $50.00) can also reach out via email or text/phone (814) 312-8620.
In other news, the board:
- learned about the new “Jerry W. Kline, Sr. Memorial Scholarship,” which will be operated through the Foundation. This scholarship will be awarded to a student entering a career-focused trade or technical post-graduate school.
- viewed their “Annual Giving Report 2020” of donations that visually depicted how the pandemic of 2020 devastated the finances. Board members were particularly thankful for the 99 Glendale School District employees who donated nearly $4,800 last calendar year via payroll deductions.
- heard from vice president Bill Morrison about his discussions with vendors of fundraising software for non-profits: which can utilize mass marketing of Foundation-funded student-centered programs, create a detailed donor database and a means of acquiring contributions from distanced Glendale alumni. Morrison will be looking into inviting a few individuals to view a live demo from a software rep sometime prior to the next meeting.
- noted how many Foundation-subsidized programs had to be or will be cancelled due to the COVID restrictions that are in effect.
The next meeting of the Glendale Education Foundation board of directors is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Monday, April 26 at Josie’s Family Restaurant in Coalport.