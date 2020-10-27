COALPORT — A telling proof of the impact of the pandemic was the fact that, for the first time ever, only one educator applied for the Glendale Education Foundation’s “Challenge Grants for Teachers” — which usually has more than 10 teachers turning in proposals for up to $10,000 annually.
With limits of no visitors, no out-of-school field trips, and the unpredictability of maintaining educational activities in-school all year, combined with a teaching staff overwhelmed with the extra work required at this difficult time, the board understood there would be a lower number of applications but never anticipated only one proposal to approve.
Foundation Vice President Bill Morrison discussed the GEF Placemat Advertising project, where an attractively-designed 11” x 17” dinner placemat will feature many of the Foundation’s mission, objectives, allocation programs, awards, affiliations, photos, and contact information — with the goal to promote our organization by providing copies free to every Glendale area dining establishment.
With nearly 14 eateries, the board voted to approve a total of 10,000 color copies of the placemats, which will be available at no cost to be utilized late December until each allocation is exhausted. Sponsors are being solicited at this time to have your business’ logo/info on these well-distributed placemats.
Jessica Swasing presented her thoughts on the annual “WineFest III” fundraiser, planned usually for early February, but due to the recurrent pandemic, may have to be a “virtual event”—that will be announced in the next few months.
In other news, the board:
- had the president and executive director sign the newly-adopted “Memorandum of Agreement” between the Foundation and Glendale School District — which was approved by both boards in the last month.
- learned that a detailed online survey will soon be available on the Foundation’s Facebook page as well as their website (www.GSDFoundation.org)and all area residents are encouraged to complete.
- pledged $96 to purchase student dictionaries through “The Dictionary Project” (Charleston, SC) for the third consecutive year given to every Grade 3 student.
- received their first request for reimbursement from a teacher through the Foundation’s new “Personal Spending Reimbursement Program”--to help defray the cost to educators who purchase materials for their classroom.
The next tentative meeting of the Glendale Education Foundation board of directors is set for Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at 6 p.m. at Josie’s Family Restaurant in Coalport.