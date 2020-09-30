FLINTON — Fans of the Glendale School District can fill its stadium and gymnasium up to 50 percent capacity at the next fall sporting event, as it was approved by the school board during a special meeting Tuesday night.
The school board had two proposals to consider — approving either 25 percent capacity or 50 percent capacity.
Superintendent Dr. Ed DiSabato said the 25 percent proposal would include vouchers being given to athletes, band members, cheerleaders, coaches, etc. and would also include the away team members. Approximately 750 people would be allowed at football games, while in the gymnasium for volleyball, DiSabato said it would allow 159 people, the latter of which would receive three tickets per participant.
The 50 percent proposal would then include up to 1,500 people for football and 318 people in the gym for volleyball. With this proposal, DiSabato said there wouldn’t be any need for vouchers, particularly citing football.
“We feel very, very confident that we could open the gates, sell tickets as normal and not reach the capacity of 1,500 at any time for the remaining home games,” DiSabato said.
Athletic Director John Matchock was there to answer any questions the board had, as DiSabato said there is no real model as far as what to do.
“Each district is pretty much doing what they are comfortable with,” DiSabato said. “Anywhere from 25 percent to, I found a couple that are at 50 percent, some have 40 percent, some have 33 percent. There is no consistent basis.”
When asked what the majority of districts are doing, Matchock said everyone in the Inter-County Conference is different, citing where one school is giving two vouchers for away teams and then selling tickets for their own school.
“There’s no consistency,” Matchock said.
President Dr. Andy Mulhollen said he was in favor of the “simple” 50 percent proposal.
“If restaurants can have 50 percent, then an outdoor venue this big can have 50 percent and a gymnasium can have 50 percent,” Mulhollen said.
The board approved the 50 percent capacity guidelines. After the meeting, guidelines given to The Progress state masks must be worn while entering the stadium or gym, as well as when walking around while leaving, entering, getting food, using the restroom, etc. They must also be worn while seated unless you can maintain six feet of social distancing from those not in the immediate family.
There will also be signage at all venues regarding masks and social distancing mandates, as well as verbal reminders from game workers and staff regarding those who are walking around and not wearing a mask.